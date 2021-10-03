© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

State Representative Andrea Schroeder dies at 57

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published October 3, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT
Republican State Representative Andrea Schroeder has died. The lawmaker from Oakland County was 57.

Schroeder was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018, shortly after winning the Republican primary for her House seat, which she went on to win in the November election. She won re-election in 2020.

Schroeder announced last month that she had resumed treatment for the cancer and issued a statement expressing optimism that she would soon return to work. Her perseverance was widely admired by colleagues — Republicans and Democrats.

She served on the House Energy Committee and the Rules and Competitiveness Committee and also served in the House Republican leadership as Majority Whip. It will be up to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to call a special election to fill the vacancy.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement on the passing of Schroeder, who served Michigan’s 43rd House District:

“I am saddened to learn of Rep. Andrea Schroeder’s passing this afternoon after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a lifelong public servant, having served northern Oakland County in the state House since 2019, six years on the Independence Township Board of Trustees, and on countless school and community groups. Rep. Schroeder will be remembered for her relentless dedication to the people she represented. My heart goes out to her husband and three children and all those who knew her as they grieve during this difficult time.”

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
