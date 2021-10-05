© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT
renaissance center
Jowest
/
Pixabay

General Motors says it’s building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan.

There scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles per charge.

Structural steel already is in place for the 300,000-square-foot lab on the grounds of GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.

Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them.

