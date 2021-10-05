November 2021 Election Guide: What Greater Lansing voters need to know

Local races are dotting ballots in Greater Lansing. Here's what you need to know before you cast your vote in the Nov. 2 election.

How do I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 for in-person voters. You have until 8 p.m. that day to register to vote if you aren't registered already. Click here to find your polling place.

Absentee ballots need to be received by mail, drop box or at a city clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Who's running in Greater Lansing?

An * denotes an incumbent.

City of Lansing Mayor

Andy Schor* is facing off against City Councilmember Kathie Dunbar in a race for Lansing mayor. All city of Lansing races are nonpartisan and winners serve four-year terms.

WKAR All Things Considered Host Sophia Saliby interviewed Dunbar and Schor ahead of the August 2021 primary about key issues facing Lansing.



Lansing City Council At-Large

Four candidates are competing in a citywide race for two at-large seats.



Jeffrey Brown

Claretta Duckett-Freeman

Peter Spadafore*

Rachel Willis

CANDIDATE Q&A: WKAR surveyed at-large Lansing City Council candidates before the August primary. Read responses from candidates who have advanced to the general.

Lansing City Council Ward 2

One candidate will be elected to represent southeast Lansing.



Jeremey A. Garza*

Oprah Revish

Lansing City Council Ward 4

One candidate will be elected to represent northwest Lansing.



Elvin Caldwell

Brian T. Jackson*

Lansing City Clerk

Larry James Hutchinson, Jr., who lost a primary race for Lansing mayor in August, is running as a write-in to challenge incumbent clerk Chris Swope. The clerk's duties include running elections, keeping city records and issuing marijuana and other business licenses.

East Lansing City Council

East Lansing council seats are nonpartisan and elected citywide.

The following five candidates are competing for two spots serving a full, four-year term.



Daniel E. Bollman

George Brookover

Adam DeLay

Chuck Grigsby

Dana Watson*

And Mikey Manuel is challenging Ron Bacon* for a partial two-year term. The rest of the council appointed Bacon in 2020 to fill a vacancy created by the abrupt, mid-meeting resignation of Mark Meadows. Per the city charter, Bacon was designated to serve as a replacement until the city's next election.

City of Leslie

Four candidates are competing for three at-large City Council seats.



Pamela L. Beegle*

Grady C. Doane*

Melissa Hanson-Eggleston

Robert Stacy

Matthew Johnson is running unopposed for Leslie mayor. The city's nonpartisan elected officials serve four-year terms.

City of Jackson Mayor

Two nonpartisan mayoral candidates are squaring off for a two-year term.

CANDIDATE Q & A: WKAR surveyed Jackson mayoral candidates before the August primary. Read responses from the candidates who advanced to the general.



Daniel J. Mahoney

John Wilson

Jackson City Council

Dena Morgan and Arlene Robinson* are vying to represent Ward 1 in south central Jackson. In Ward 3, which is in northeast Jackson, Caleb Blondke and Angelita Gunn are competing.

Karen Burnell is unopposed in the Ward 5 race. City Council members serve four-year terms.

Charlotte Mayor

Two people are competing for a two-year term as Charlotte mayor.



Michael Armitage*

Branden Dyer

Charlotte City Council At-Large

In Charlotte's citywide race, three people are vying for one four-year term.



Tina Curtis

Anthony Thomas Rodriguez

Zachary Story

Charlotte City Council District Races

In District 1, Ronald Smith and Adrianne Van Langevelde are competing for a partial, two-year term representing the city's eastern half. In west Charlotte, Ronald Horvath is running unopposed to represent District 2.

City of Olivet

Two people are facing off for a two-year term as Olivet mayor.



Laura Barlond-Maas*

Pamela Steward-Bess

Potterville

In an at-large race, five contenders are vying for four spots serving four years on the City Council.

