UP lawmaker announces bid for Michigan secretary of state

Upper Peninsula state Rep. Beau LaFave is running for Michigan secretary of state in 2022.

The third-term Iron Mountain Republican announced his campaign on social media Monday, saying current Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s handling of the office is unacceptable, citing a backlog of people seeking appointments over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaFave will have to secure the nomination at Republican conventions next spring and summer.

Another candidate, Oak Park educator Kristina Karamo, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and supports his false claims of election fraud.