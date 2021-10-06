U-Michigan president leaving in 2023 before contract ends

The University of Michigan's president says he will step down in June 2023, a year before his contract expires. Sixty-three-year-old Mark Schlissel has been president since 2014.

He said in an email to the university community Tuesday that it's an important time to consider the university's next priorities and determine the leadership that will be needed into the next decade.

The announcement came two weeks after the Detroit Free Press reported that Schlissel’s relationship with the university’s governing board had eroded, especially over communications about big projects. Schlissel was praised by regents for the Go Blue Guarantee, which offers free tuition for students from families with income under $65,000. Regent Mark Bernstein says the university “has never been stronger.”