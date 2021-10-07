© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

ACLU: Feds need to investigate police in Detroit suburb

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
side of building with sign for Taylor Police Department and police badge sign
City of Taylor
/
The ACLU says officers in Taylor have injured people and created an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation.”

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the federal government to investigate the use of force by a suburban Detroit police department, especially incidents involving Black people.

The ACLU says officers in Taylor have injured people and created an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation.”

The ACLU referred to 20 instances of alleged or documented excessive force.

A white officer was recently charged with assaulting a Black motorist in 2020.

The City of Taylor issued a statement saying it “has been made aware of the complaint filed by the ACLU and will cooperate as requested by the Department of Justice as we always do."

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE