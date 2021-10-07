© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT
General Motors is bringing back the Hummer brand, as a GMC electric pickup.
General Motors is bringing back the Hummer brand, as a GMC electric pickup.

General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030.

To get there it plans an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.

In announcements Wednesday ahead of a two-day investor event in suburban Detroit, the company also pledged to unseat Tesla and become the electric vehicle market share leader in U.S., although no time frame was given.

GM teased upcoming new electric vehicles including a Chevrolet small SUV that will cost around $30,000, as well as electric trucks from Chevrolet and GMC.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE