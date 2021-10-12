Lansing School District raises athlete GPA threshold

Students who play sports for the Lansing School District must now keep a higher academic grade point average to stay on the team.

Lansing has raised its GPA cutoff for student athletes from 1.67 to 2.0.

The new standard aligns the district with several neighboring school systems.

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says the decision has been well-received among athletic directors, principals and families.

He says the response reflects the whole community’s concern for the outcome of its students.

“We know that our students can succeed, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this new policy met out in our higher graduation rates and higher class GPAs,” Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner adds better academic scores will help student athletes become eligible for college sports scholarships.

“All schools are looking for that student-athlete,” he said. “If our students can show that they’re successful in the classroom as well as on the field, it’s only making them more attractive for scholarships through universities around the country.”

Shuldiner says tutoring and mentoring programs will be available for athletes who may need help attaining the 2.0 GPA.

