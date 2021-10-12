© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing School District raises athlete GPA threshold

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT
Lansing Everett FB - WKAR File Photo.jpg
WKAR File Photo
/
Student athletes in Lansing must attain a 2.0 GPA to remain on the team.

Students who play sports for the Lansing School District must now keep a higher academic grade point average to stay on the team.

Lansing has raised its GPA cutoff for student athletes from 1.67 to 2.0.

The new standard aligns the district with several neighboring school systems.

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says the decision has been well-received among athletic directors, principals and families.

He says the response reflects the whole community’s concern for the outcome of its students.

“We know that our students can succeed, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this new policy met out in our higher graduation rates and higher class GPAs,” Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner adds better academic scores will help student athletes become eligible for college sports scholarships.

“All schools are looking for that student-athlete,” he said. “If our students can show that they’re successful in the classroom as well as on the field, it’s only making them more attractive for scholarships through universities around the country.”

Shuldiner says tutoring and mentoring programs will be available for athletes who may need help attaining the 2.0 GPA.

Tags

WKAR NewsLansing School District
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE