WKAR News

State files charges in 3 cases tied to absentee ballots

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT
An election worker organizes absentee ballots ahead of Election Day at the city clerk office in Warren, Mich. The state doesn't expect to have definitive results on Tuesday.

Authorities have announced charges in three cases of alleged fraud in the absentee ballot process a year ago.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Michigan's “election system is secure” but attempts at fraud sometimes occur.

In one case, an employee at a suburban Detroit nursing home is accused of filling out absentee ballot applications for two dozen residents without consulting them.

In another case, a Detroit woman is accused of signing her grandson’s name on an absentee ballot and returning it, even though he had decided to vote in person.

In a third matter, a woman who served as a guardian is accused of fraudulently submitting 26 absentee ballot applications and seeking to have ballots mailed directly to her.

