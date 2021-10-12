State files charges in 3 cases tied to absentee ballots

Authorities have announced charges in three cases of alleged fraud in the absentee ballot process a year ago.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Michigan's “election system is secure” but attempts at fraud sometimes occur.

In one case, an employee at a suburban Detroit nursing home is accused of filling out absentee ballot applications for two dozen residents without consulting them.

In another case, a Detroit woman is accused of signing her grandson’s name on an absentee ballot and returning it, even though he had decided to vote in person.

In a third matter, a woman who served as a guardian is accused of fraudulently submitting 26 absentee ballot applications and seeking to have ballots mailed directly to her.