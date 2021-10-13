© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Bernero reaches settlement with intern who sued over sexual harassment

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published October 13, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
Virg Bernero photo
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU
Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero in a 2017 file photo.

Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has reached a settlement with a former intern who sued him over sexual harassment.

The case was closed Tuesday, Ingham County Circuit Court records show.

The lawsuit filed by Liz Hart alleged Bernero sexually harassed her on a "daily basis" when she worked as his intern in 2013 and 2014. It also said he told her he had a foot fetish and that he sexually assaulted her on two occasions when he stroked her foot with sexual intent.

Bernero’s attorney, Colline Cheltenham, said Bernero was satisfied with the outcome.

“Our client feels pretty good about the settlement,” Cheltenham said. “He thought it was reasonable and the right thing to do.”

Hart's attorneys had planned to admit an audio recording as evidence, in which they said Bernero admitted there was "no question" he had been "inappropriate" with Hart.

But Bernero's attorneys argued the recording had been obtained illegally and they asked Judge Wanda Stokes to block its use in the case.

Stokes had been set to rule on the use of that recording during a hearing, since cancelled, originally scheduled for this week.

Bernero, Lansing's mayor from 2006 through 2017, filed to run again for the office this year. But he dropped out of the race in April, the day before on-the-record harassment allegations from Hart and other women became public in the media.

Cheltenham said Hart’s attorney initially reached out to discuss a settlement. Hart’s attorney, Manda Danieleski, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

"We were wanting to litigate it," Cheltenham said.

Virg Bernero
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
