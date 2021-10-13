© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Biden appoints Debra Shore to lead EPA Midwestern office

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT
800px-Great_Lakes_from_space.jpg
Wikimedia commons
/

President Joe Biden has appointed Chicago wastewater official Debra Shore to direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Midwestern office. Shore will oversee EPA’s Region 5, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — along with 35 indigenous tribes.

The office oversees efforts to clean up the Great Lakes and deals with matters including industrial and agricultural pollution and tainted drinking water.

Shore is an elected member of the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

That agency handles wastewater treatment and stormwater management.

Tags

WKAR NewsEPA
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE