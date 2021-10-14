ELPS cancels Halloween, Valentine’s celebrations in elementary grades

Some elementary school parents in East Lansing are pushing back against the school district’s decision to cancel Halloween and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

This week, the principals of East Lansing’s six elementary schools sent a letter to parents informing them of the decision.

They explained some families feel uncomfortable about their children taking part in the observances, noting that some younger kids are frightened by Halloween costumes or don’t have their own.

They also said costumes can be a distraction for students and teachers.

The letter has generated a fair amount of backlash among parents, particularly on social media.

Kwafo Adarkwa has two children in the district. He says parents weren’t consulted before the policy was announced.

“This seems to be a unilateral decision that’s couched in the well-being of kids, that I feel misses the mark,” Adarkwa said.” You’ve got people pretty up in arms about something, because it’s important to a lot of folks.”

One parent group at Whitehills Elementary says it will collect parents’ concerns and share them with the administration.

WKAR reached out to East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko, who was unavailable for comment.