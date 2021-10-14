© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

ELPS cancels Halloween, Valentine’s celebrations in elementary grades

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
Red Cedar Elementary school sign
Joe Linstroth
/
WKAR-MSU
Red Cedar Elementary in East Lansing is among six schools that will no longer host Halloween and Valentine's Day events.

Some elementary school parents in East Lansing are pushing back against the school district’s decision to cancel Halloween and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

This week, the principals of East Lansing’s six elementary schools sent a letter to parents informing them of the decision.

They explained some families feel uncomfortable about their children taking part in the observances, noting that some younger kids are frightened by Halloween costumes or don’t have their own.

They also said costumes can be a distraction for students and teachers.

The letter has generated a fair amount of backlash among parents, particularly on social media.

Kwafo Adarkwa has two children in the district. He says parents weren’t consulted before the policy was announced.

“This seems to be a unilateral decision that’s couched in the well-being of kids, that I feel misses the mark,” Adarkwa said.” You’ve got people pretty up in arms about something, because it’s important to a lot of folks.”

One parent group at Whitehills Elementary says it will collect parents’ concerns and share them with the administration.

WKAR reached out to East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko, who was unavailable for comment.

Tags

WKAR NewsEast Lansing schools
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE