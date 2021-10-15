Governor Whitmer orders urgent response to lead crisis

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered a “whole-of-government” response to elevated levels of lead in Benton Harbor’s water.

She's directing state agencies to ensure residents have safe tap water.

Thursday's directive came about a week after her administration urged people to use only bottled water for cooking and drinking.

That came amid criticism of state and local officials’ handling of the response.

The Democratic governor also committed to replacing all of the city’s lead pipes in 18 months, accelerating what had been a five-year timeline.

For three years, measurements have detected lead levels well above 15 parts per billion, the federal threshold for taking action.