WKAR News

Free food and healthy, too: Small town grows its own veggies

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 19, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
Need a tomato for a sandwich? In one small Michigan community, it’s as easy as picking one from a plant growing downtown.

Durand is in Shiawassee County, southwest of Flint.

It offers an “edible landscape,” a variety of free fruits and vegetables.

The city council recently gave the gardens a vote of confidence by agreeing to spend up to $500 a year.

Program leader Michael Nazarian estimates the edible landscape will produce more than 300 pounds of fruits and vegetables this year.

Nazarian approached Durand officials last spring. He pitched it as a way to invigorate downtown and promote healthy lifestyles.

