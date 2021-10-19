Free food and healthy, too: Small town grows its own veggies
Need a tomato for a sandwich? In one small Michigan community, it’s as easy as picking one from a plant growing downtown.
Durand is in Shiawassee County, southwest of Flint.
It offers an “edible landscape,” a variety of free fruits and vegetables.
The city council recently gave the gardens a vote of confidence by agreeing to spend up to $500 a year.
Program leader Michael Nazarian estimates the edible landscape will produce more than 300 pounds of fruits and vegetables this year.
Nazarian approached Durand officials last spring. He pitched it as a way to invigorate downtown and promote healthy lifestyles.