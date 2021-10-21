© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

State of Michigan says it’s leaving the decision to return to in-person work up to departments

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
Capitol.jpg
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

The State of Michigan is getting rid of the deadline it had set for employees to return to work in person. It's leaving it up to departments to decide individually.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not being required for any state employees, but masks are.

State spokesperson Kurt Weiss said this is what’s guiding the decision to leave in-person work plans up to individual departments.

“What we're saying is we feel it safe to return to the office, we know that some departments are going to have a hybrid plan where some people are back in for maybe a couple days a week, instead of a full week," he explained. "And so each department is going to sort of determine what looks right for them."

The state had previously set a return to work deadline for the end of October.

Weiss said the pandemic has allowed the state to take a more flexible approach long-term.

“As we move back into post-COVID work, I am sure there are going to be certain sectors of the government that have determined you know, their work is more productive from a remote standpoint," he added.

In the last three days nearly 5,000 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

