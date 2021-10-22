© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan DNR urges safe firewood use to prevent spread of invasive species

WKAR Public Media | By Rachel Duckett
Published October 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT
211022_firewood_alexander-schimmeck-PSOXTEIYKeo-unsplash.jpg
Alexander Schimmeck
/
Unsplash

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to prevent the spread of invasive species by using safe firewood practices.

Invasive species are harmful species, often hard to detect with the naked eye, that are not native to the area. They can be spread when humans move contaminated firewood to new locations.

State officials say there are 140 pests and diseases that can be moved this way, including the Asian longhorn beetle, beech leaf disease, oak wilt, hemlock woolly adelgid, and others. Some are already in Michigan or present in nearby states.

The effects of these invaders can be seen in Michigan’s recreational spaces like P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, whose woody wildlife areas and shady campsites have been emaciated by oak wilt.

To protect Michigan wildlife, the DNR recommends those using firewood to buy or gather firewood where you burn it, or buy certified heat-treated firewood.

“There are local firewood vendors across the state of Michigan, so you want to buy local,” said Joanne Foreman, Michigan DNR Invasive Species Communications Coordinator. “You don’t necessarily have to buy right at where you’re staying, but somewhere in the local vicinity is best.”

Michigan firewood vendors are listed on FirewoodScout.org.

Tags

WKAR NewsMichigan Department of Natural Resources
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE