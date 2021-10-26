Lawmaker won't face charges over alleged threatening texts

Prosecutors will not charge a lawmaker after an investigation into allegations from a fellow lawmaker who said he sent her threatening texts following their breakup.

The head of Ingham County’s domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in late September.

Scott Hughes, a spokesman for Siemon’s office, says the official denied prosecution and the case is considered closed additional information or evidence is submitted.

Michigan State Police began investigating Marino this month after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told House leadership that the 31-year-old Harrison Township Republican had sent her threatening texts.