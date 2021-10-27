© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Going to the MSU vs. U-M game? Expect big crowds, stepped up security

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published October 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
211027_Spartan_Stadium_Myesha_Johnson.jpg
Myesha Johnson
/
WKAR-MSU
The Michigan State University and University of Michigan men's football teams will meet at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30. The two teams will compete as undefeated, top 10 teams for the first time since 1964.

The MSU men’s football team faces off against its archrival Michigan this Saturday at Spartan Stadium, and fans can expect big crowds and enhanced security measures.

Michigan State University parking lots will open for tailgating at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The stadium gates will be unlocked at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say fans should arrive early to give themselves plenty of time to find parking and seats.

The last time MSU and U-M faced off as two undefeated top 10 teams was in 1964, and emotions are running high.

MSU Police Inspector Chris Rozman says law enforcement is prepared to handle any possible disturbances.

“That’s not something that we anticipate, but it’s something that we always plan for,” Rozman said. “We’re just working hard to really communicate to the students to have fun but celebrate responsibly and safely.”

Rozman says masks are required in the indoor sections of Spartan Stadium, including the concourse and stairwells.

Federal law also requires masks to be worn on shuttle buses.

Kickoff on Saturday is at noon.

Tags

WKAR NewsMSU football
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE