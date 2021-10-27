Going to the MSU vs. U-M game? Expect big crowds, stepped up security

The MSU men’s football team faces off against its archrival Michigan this Saturday at Spartan Stadium, and fans can expect big crowds and enhanced security measures.

Michigan State University parking lots will open for tailgating at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The stadium gates will be unlocked at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say fans should arrive early to give themselves plenty of time to find parking and seats.

The last time MSU and U-M faced off as two undefeated top 10 teams was in 1964, and emotions are running high.

MSU Police Inspector Chris Rozman says law enforcement is prepared to handle any possible disturbances.

“That’s not something that we anticipate, but it’s something that we always plan for,” Rozman said. “We’re just working hard to really communicate to the students to have fun but celebrate responsibly and safely.”

Rozman says masks are required in the indoor sections of Spartan Stadium, including the concourse and stairwells.

Federal law also requires masks to be worn on shuttle buses.

Kickoff on Saturday is at noon.