WKAR News

Michigan Senate approves end to tax on menstrual products

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
tampons and pads women's health
pikulkeaw_333
/
Pixabay

Legislation to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual products in Michigan passed in the state Senate on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has backed an end to the so-called “tampon tax” in the past and is expected to sign the legislation into law.

Michigan would join over 20 other states that have either ended the tax in recent years or never had one, according to Period Equity, which is a legal group that advocates for making menstrual products tax-exempt.

