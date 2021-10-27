Whitmer orders state to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state to expedite the ordering of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 so that it will be quickly available if the federal government gives it the green light.

Her directive Tuesday came the same day an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed the kid-size doses.

The FDA is expected to authorize the shots within days, followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next week.

The governor called the pending authorization a “game-changer” that will protect kids as they attend school, participate in extracurricular activities, and see friends and family.

The state, which has 825,000 5- to 11-year-olds, has pre-ordered 287,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine.