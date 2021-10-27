© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Whitmer orders state to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT
211027_child_vaccine_charles-deluvio-1yXB1xn_Vwo-unsplash.jpg
Charles Deluvio
/
Unsplash

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state to expedite the ordering of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 so that it will be quickly available if the federal government gives it the green light.

Her directive Tuesday came the same day an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed the kid-size doses.

The FDA is expected to authorize the shots within days, followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next week.

The governor called the pending authorization a “game-changer” that will protect kids as they attend school, participate in extracurricular activities, and see friends and family.

The state, which has 825,000 5- to 11-year-olds, has pre-ordered 287,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine.

Tags

WKAR NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE