U of Michigan gets $40M gift to help 1st-generation students

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund
/
flickr creative commons

A program at the University of Michigan to combat struggles that low-income and first-generation college students can face is getting $40 million from the Judy and Fred Wilpon Family Foundation.

Former New York Mets owner and real estate developer Fred Wilpon alongside his wife, Judy, created the Kessler Scholars Program in 2008.

The program helps scholarship recipients combat various collegiate struggles, including: Not feeling connected, uncertainty about how to navigate financial aid or class systems and difficulty networking.

The foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 400 undergraduates.

The university says that with the most recent gift announced Thursday to fund the program in perpetuity, the Wilpons will have donated more than $75 million to the university.

