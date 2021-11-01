© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

College student visiting MSU friends missing since Friday

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT
photo of Brendan Santo, a young white man, wearing a blue Grand Valley State University shirt
Courtesy
/
Michigan State University
Brendan Santo was last seen walking on campus Friday. There is no indication he left the East Lansing area.

Authorities are searching for a college student who disappeared while visiting friends at Michigan State University over the weekend.

Brendan Santo is an 18-year-old student at Grand Valley State University.

He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on campus shortly before midnight Friday.

MSU Police and Public Safety have partnered with the Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to find him, including searches by foot, by helicopter, by drone and boat.

Police blocked off part of a parking lot near the Red Cedar River Monday. Diving equipment could be seen.

Santo’s car was located earlier.

Friends from the Rochester area in suburban Detroit organized a car pool to travel to MSU and join the search.

Santo was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and white Converse high-top shoes.

Associated Press
