TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Mahoney is Jackson's next mayor; 3 win City Council seats

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
Daniel Mahoney headshot
Courtesy
Daniel Mahoney
John Wilson headshot
John Wilson

Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's new mayor after winning a two-year term.

Mahoney got 54%, of 3,822 votes cast and beat retired corrections officer John Wilson in the nonpartisan race, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Mahoney, a Democratic Jackson County commissioner, will be the city's first Black mayor when he takes office Dec. 1.

Incumbent Derek Dobies didn't run this fall.

City Jackson mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 16 of 16 (100%)

CandidateTotal votes
Daniel Mahoney2,077
John Wilson1,745

Who won Jackson City Council seats?

In south central Jackson, incumbent Arlene Robinson fended off Ward 1 challenger Dena Morgan.

Ward 1 Jackson City Council (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

CandidateTotal votes
Dena Morgan226
Arlene Robinson285

And Angelita Velasco Gunn beat Caleb Blondke in Ward 3 to represent part of northeast Jackson.

Ward 3 Jackson City Council (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 3 of 3 (100%)

CandidateTotal votes
Caleb Blondke236
Angelita Gunn311

Karen Burnell ran unopposed for a Ward 5 seat. Jackson's City Council terms are four years.

WKAR News
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
