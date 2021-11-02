Mahoney is Jackson's next mayor; 3 win City Council seats

John Wilson

Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's new mayor after winning a two-year term.

Mahoney got 54%, of 3,822 votes cast and beat retired corrections officer John Wilson in the nonpartisan race, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Mahoney, a Democratic Jackson County commissioner, will be the city's first Black mayor when he takes office Dec. 1.

Incumbent Derek Dobies didn't run this fall.

City Jackson mayor (vote for 1)

Precincts reported: 16 of 16 (100%)



Candidate Total votes Daniel Mahoney 2,077 John Wilson 1,745

Who won Jackson City Council seats?

In south central Jackson, incumbent Arlene Robinson fended off Ward 1 challenger Dena Morgan.

Ward 1 Jackson City Council (vote for 1)

Precincts reported: 2 of 2 (100%)



Candidate Total votes Dena Morgan 226 Arlene Robinson 285

And Angelita Velasco Gunn beat Caleb Blondke in Ward 3 to represent part of northeast Jackson.

Ward 3 Jackson City Council (vote for 1)

Precincts reported: 3 of 3 (100%)



Candidate Total votes Caleb Blondke 236 Angelita Gunn 311

Karen Burnell ran unopposed for a Ward 5 seat. Jackson's City Council terms are four years.