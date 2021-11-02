Mahoney is Jackson's next mayor; 3 win City Council seats
Daniel Mahoney will be Jackson's new mayor after winning a two-year term.
Mahoney got 54%, of 3,822 votes cast and beat retired corrections officer John Wilson in the nonpartisan race, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Mahoney, a Democratic Jackson County commissioner, will be the city's first Black mayor when he takes office Dec. 1.
Incumbent Derek Dobies didn't run this fall.
City Jackson mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 16 of 16 (100%)
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Daniel Mahoney
|2,077
|John Wilson
|1,745
Who won Jackson City Council seats?
In south central Jackson, incumbent Arlene Robinson fended off Ward 1 challenger Dena Morgan.
Ward 1 Jackson City Council (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Dena Morgan
|226
|Arlene Robinson
|285
And Angelita Velasco Gunn beat Caleb Blondke in Ward 3 to represent part of northeast Jackson.
Ward 3 Jackson City Council (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 3 of 3 (100%)
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Caleb Blondke
|236
|Angelita Gunn
|311
Karen Burnell ran unopposed for a Ward 5 seat. Jackson's City Council terms are four years.