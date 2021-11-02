© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission votes to advance draft map to another public comment period

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published November 2, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT
microphone-gef582f40e_1920.jpg
Florian Pircher
/
Pixabay

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission advanced a state Senate map for another public comment period Monday.

The plan would give Democrats a projected 20-to-18 seat advantage over Republicans.

It would also split up Ann Arbor into two state Senate districts—in line with some public comments that requested that.

Meanwhile…the map leaves Detroit split into districts shared with its suburbs—something critics have taken issue with.

Following 45 days of public commen, the commission will be able to vote on whether to publish the map.

The commission also voted to advance multiple congressional maps.

