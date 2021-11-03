Charlotte mayor, 4 Potterville City Council incumbents keep their seats

In Eaton County, Charlotte Mayor Mike Armitage has been reelected to the city’s top post by a wide margin, according to unofficial results.

Armitage claimed 68% of the vote Tuesday, defeating challenger Branden Dyer.

Armitage says now that Charlotte has largely resolved its unfunded pension liability and fund balance, he’d like to turn his attention to infrastructure.

“I’m really hoping the next two years I can focus on getting a lot of nonprofit and community support to get some downtown and Lansing Road corridor improvements done; some economic development projects,” Armitage said. “That’s going to be the key to long-term success.”

Political newcomer Anthony Rodriguez won Charlotte’s at-large city council race.

Unofficial results show Rodriguez won just over 44% of the vote Tuesday to defeat challengers Tina Curtis and Zachary Story.

Rodriguez says he plans to advocate for fiscal responsibility and to provide a voice for small business owners.

“Those are the big things that I plan to do,” Rodriguez said. “I understand there are other issues, and I haven’t decided where I land on everything yet, but I think I’m one to really listen to all sides.”

Ronald Horvath ran unopposed to win the city’s second district seat. Adrianne Van Langevelde was elected to fill a partial council term in the first district.

In Potterville, four city council incumbents have won reelection. According to unofficial results, Bruce Kring, Jennifer Lenneman, Michael Potter and Paul Rogers will serve another term. Lenneman garnered the most votes.

