Michigan businesses could escape COVID-19 fines under bill

Business owners who received fines for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 emergency orders in Michigan would receive refunds under a bill that has passed the Legislature.

The Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration wouldn’t be able to assess a penalty for violating an emergency order if the fine meets all of these criteria:

If the emergency order addresses COVID-19, if the violation is the business’s first violation and if the business made an effort to correct the violation.

Whitmer's administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.