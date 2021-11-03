© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Potterville fails to pass ballot measure allowing marijuana businesses

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT
Cannabis plants grow in a lit indoor facility.
Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash
/

Potterville voters chose not to reverse course on the city’s ban on marijuana businesses in Tuesday’s election.

The ballot measure was introduced by a group called the Eaton Cares Coalition. Their goal was to repeal Potterville’s ban on allowing cannabis facilities within city limits.

Despite organizers’ efforts, the proposal fell short by fewer than fifty votes. Had the measure passed, Potterville would have become the only community in Eaton County allowing recreational marijuana stores.

Potterville is one of nearly two hundred Michigan communities that bans recreational marijuana businesses within city limits.

Results are unofficial until they're certified by the Board of Canvassers in coming days.

Proposal to Repeal Marijuana Prohibition
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100%)
Yes162
No204
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR’s Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan’s Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR’s weekend news programs.
