COVID-19 vaccines for children arrive in Mid Michigan

Mid-Michigan appointments are filling up as hundreds of parents and guardians rush to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for their children.

That’s after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of Pfizer’s shot in people ages 5 and up earlier this week.

Sparrow Health System is holding a fully booked clinic Saturday. Spokesperson John Foren said the clinics will take place at the old Sears Auto Center in Lansing.

“We're very pleased because, you know, the message we keep repeating is 'get the vaccine.' That that is the surest way to combat this pandemic," he said.

Sparrow will be holding vaccination clinics for children the next three Saturdays. Parents or guardians can sign up for appointments via the My Sparrow App.

"The next couple Saturdays we'll be open from 8am to noon, Monday through Friday at varying hours, people can sign up through the My Sparrow App, you have to make an appointment," Foren said.

Sparrow Hospital has received an initial 6,000 doses of the vaccine for children. The Ingham County Health Department and some pharmacies are also offering doses for kids.

