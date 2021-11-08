© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Drag shows — no longer just big city events — expand into rural Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Brett Dahlberg | WCMU
Published November 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST
211107_mountpleasantdrag0.jpg
Brett Dahlberg
/
WCMU
Drag queens prepare to take a bow after their show in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Rural villages like Edmore, Mich. ⁠— population 1,192 at the last census estimate — don’t fit the typical mold of communities that host drag queens and their gender-bending shows. But people in the state’s drag scene say big cities are no longer the only places where performers can strut their stuff.

Drag queens who lived through less accepting times say the change is welcome. “Being somebody who was queer growing up in a small community, being able to see any kind of representation is super important,” says Misael DeJesus.

In Edmore, Dakota Bovee splits his work between Main Street Pizza and a cottage industry of drag costume design that he runs out of his apartment above the pizza shop. As Dahlia Rivers, he performs at drag shows across mid- and Northern Michigan.

“It just shows that you can be what you want to be, do what you want to do, be happy, and make others happy too,” Bovee says.

One of Rivers’s most recent shows was at Mount Pleasant’s Broadway Theater. Joshua Roznowski drove there from Grand Rapids with DeJesus. He says he’s performed in rural parts of the state before, and it always comes with some fear.

1 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Drag queens prepare backstage for a show at Mount Pleasant's Broadway Theater.
Brett Dahlberg
2 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Dia Elektra helps Gabriella Stratton Galore with her costume before a drag show at the Broadway Theater in Mount Pleasant.
Brett Dahlberg
3 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Gabriella Stratton Galore stands in costume before going on stage in a drag show at the Broadway Theater in Mount Pleasant.
Brett Dahlberg
4 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Dakota Bovee transforms into Dahlia Rivers backstage at the Broadway Theater in Mount Pleasant.
Brett Dahlberg
5 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Dahlia Rivers performs in a drag show at Mount Pleasant's Broadway Theater.
Brett Dahlberg
6 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Audience members show their support to performers at a drag show in Mount Pleasant's Broadway Theater.
Brett Dahlberg
7 of 7  — Mount Pleasant Drag
Sheila Martin, left, stands with her son, Dakota Bovee, in costume as Dahlia Rivers, after a drag show at Mount Pleasant's Broadway Theater.
Brett Dahlberg

“We had some reservations driving up here, like ‘Oh my gosh, what are we getting ourselves into,’ but we both come from small communities, so I think that response is because it’s reminiscent of where we come from,” Roznowski says.

Bovee’s mother, Sheila Martin, was in the Broadway theater audience. She says she fears for her son, too.

“I worry. I worry every day,” says Martin. “I’m scared for him in small towns. I’m scared for him in large cities. It doesn’t matter. There’s so much hate.”

Still, she says, she sees that the drag community is welcoming and protective. “This is the first time my son has felt a connection — felt free. I love that,” she says.

Autumn Kuechenmeister, 17, was also in the crowd. She says the world needs the freedom and community that drag queens offer.

“They make just, like, a safe and inviting space for people — everybody — so everybody’s welcome. Everybody’s invited, no matter your background or ethnicity, no matter what you identify as,” says Kuchenmeister. “It’s just really cool.”

WKAR News
Brett Dahlberg | WCMU
See stories by Brett Dahlberg | WCMU
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE