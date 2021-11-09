© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Trio of redistricting commission members submit own maps

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published November 9, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Sarah Lehr
/
WKAR News
Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission hear feedback from the public during a public hearing at the Lansing Center on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is done drawing new maps.

The final pool of proposed political boundaries is made up of nine collaboratively approved maps and six drawn individually by three commissioners.

Those independently drawn maps were not voted on by the body as a whole. The commission voted last week to allow that, against the advice of its general counsel.

The move prompted a meeting Monday to further discuss guidance from its litigation counsel.

“As a policy decision, it is appropriate for the commission to proceed under the motions as adopted,” general counsel Julianne Pastula told the commission Monday, summarizing that memo.

After this 45-day public comment period, the commission will meet in late December to pick final versions of the state House, Senate and Congressional district lines.

If the commission can’t agree on a map for a category, a random one from the pool of 14 will be chosen.

Colin Jackson
