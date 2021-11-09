© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

White House: US will discuss Michigan pipeline with Canada

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST
Mackinac Bridge
Amanda Barberena
/
WKAR-MSU

The U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes.

That's according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

At a news briefing Monday, she said the U.S. and Canada would “engage constructively” in discussions about the Enbridge Energy pipeline.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the Canadian company to shut down the line because of the potential for a catastrophic rupture.

The company refuses and says the line is in good shape.

Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty on transit of oil between the two nations and asked for negotiations.

Enbridge Line 5
