Lawmakers OK ban on FOIA-avoidant apps for state employees

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST
The Michigan Legislature passed a bill Tuesday that would ban apps that help state employees avoid public records requests after it was revealed in January that some State Police officers had an app on their work phones that deleted messages.

Bill sponsor Rep. Steve Johnson has said the use of an app that erases records interferes with the ability to complete a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Detroit Free Press reported on the use of an app called Signal within State Police in January.

The department required any officers with “non-standard communications" apps to remove them by Feb. 10. The bill will now go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for approval.

