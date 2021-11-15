Search for Brendan Santo expands to include local, state and federal officials

The search continues on Michigan State University’s campus for a missing 18-year-old. Police are focusing their search efforts on the Red Cedar River.

Brendan Santo was last seen on MSU’s campus on the eve of the Spartans' football game against Michigan two weeks ago. The Grand Valley State University student was visiting friends.

Since his disappearance, MSU police have joined efforts with local and state authorities, as well as the FBI, to expand their search.

Chris Rozman, an inspector with MSU Police and Public Safety, says the additional resources will help support the collective investigation process.

“The Red Cedar River was adjacent to the location that he was last seen. We also have some other investigative avenues that have led us there as well," he said.

Because of the nature of the river, Rozman says search efforts are particularly challenging.

"When we do put divers in the water, it takes about seven personnel to put one diver in the water. And their time in the water is limited based on the weather conditions at the time, the temperature, and the rope lines that we have set up to tether them into place while the current is still going past them, so it's incredibly difficult," he explained.

On Friday MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said a camera at the entrance near Yakeley Hall, where Santo was last seen, was not working on the night of his disappearance. His vehicle was recovered from the area he last parked it before going missing.

A GoFundMe to raise funds to help the search efforts has been set up by friends of Santo's family. So far over $97,000 dollars have been raised.

