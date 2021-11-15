© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

US journalist freed from Myanmar jail with ex-diplomat's aid

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST
headshot of Danny Fenster, a white man wearing glasses and a blue button-down shirt in front of a blackground
CREDIT COURTESY OF BRYAN FENSTER
/

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson says American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar.

Richardson said in a statement Monday that Fenster had been handed over to him in Myanmar and would be soon on his way home via Qatar.

Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations and sentenced to 11 years hard labor.

Richardson says he negotiated Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he held face-to-face meetings with the military leader who ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE