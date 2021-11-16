National Popular Vote petition set to begin signature gathering

A petition drive designed to give Michigan’s electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote in a presidential election is on course to start signature collection in the coming weeks.

The Board of State Canvassers Monday approved the form of the petition itself, giving the effort a shield against some potential lawsuits.

Former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer is with the group “Yes on National Popular Vote.” He said the group will have to wait and see what challenges await the campaign.

“This is a very popular proposal with the voters. I expect people will want to sign the petition and we’ll just take it a step at a time,” Brewer said.

The ballot initiative would add Michigan to a multi-state compact that would take effect once enough states to sway an election sign on.

Fifteen states and Washington D.C. have passed it so far.

Meanwhile, the Board of State Canvassers also approved a 100-word summary of a petition to repeal the 1998 “Truth in Sentencing” law.

The initiative would also give prisoners more chances to shorten their sentences.

Rev. Dale Milford advocated for the measure on behalf of Michigan United at Monday’s meeting.

He said Michigan has a much higher average incarceration time than other states.

“There is no time off for good behavior. There is no reduction in sentence for someone who takes college courses…who takes professional training while in lock up. There’s no improvement of their situation as a reward for their activities while in lock up,” Milford said.

Milford said next steps include finalizing the petition’s language so it can send it to the Board of State Canvassers for approval, with supporters hoping to start gathering signatures early next year.

Petition drives don’t need Board approval on its summary or form to begin canvassing, but it helps shield them against some potential lawsuits on the merit that the petition was misleading.

That’s another issue the Board responded to during Monday’s meeting.

A court case will decide whether petitions need to have a check box identifying signature gatherers as paid staff or volunteers.

Two Board-approved petition forms already in circulation do not have such a box. That’s leading the Board to file an amicus brief asking that any court decision only apply to future efforts.

Board member Tony Daunt said it wouldn’t be right to make the initiative sponsoring groups come back before the board for re-approval.

“It’s just common sense and fairness that…how they were approved [would] continue to be how they are addressed moving forward. That constant legal machinations and lawsuits won’t impact people in the field,” Daunt said.