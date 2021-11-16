© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
WKAR News

What $1T federal infrastructure law means for Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 16, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST
The $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending law includes billions of dollars for Michigan, including to fix roads, replace lead water pipes and expand access to high-speed internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

Members of Congress expect the historic level of funding to start reaching the state by the spring.

The aid must go to specific priorities, though the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will decide which projects to fund.

The state and municipalities also will be able to apply to the federal government for competitive grants.

