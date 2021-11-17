© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Jackson Public Schools staff will get $1,000 bonuses for taking the COVID vaccine

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published November 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST
vaccine
Pan American Health Organization PAHO
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Updated on Nov. 17 at 1:45 p.m. ET

Vaccinated Jackson Public Schools employees will soon see a bump in their paychecks.

School board members voted 6-0 Tuesday to give $1,000 bonuses to staff who have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 1. People with medical and religious exemptions can also get the bonuses even if they didn't get the jab.

The goal is to boost inoculation rates while showing appreciation to staff, Assistant Superintendent Kriss Giannetti said.

"COVID has taken its toll on everyone this year," Giannetti said.

The district isn't mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff or students. There are more than 700 employees in the school system and Giannetti estimates at least 75% of the staff is already vaccinated against the disease.

The bonuses, which will also apply to contracted workers, will be funded using up to $920,302 in federal coronavirus relief money.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
