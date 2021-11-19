Governor Whitmer rolls out expanded water plans

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded her request for the Legislature to approve money to fix and replace water infrastructure around the state.

The request adds 300 million dollars to what the governor’s already asked for.

It includes money to replace lead service lines, for engineering and project management services, and to help low-income households with minor plumbing repairs.

The governor’s proposal calls for directing the funds first toward under-served communities.

The projects would mostly be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

The Democratic governor has been trying to ramp up pressure on the Republican-controlled Legislature to appropriate the money before the end of the year.

The governor called these funds a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for the state to invest in water infrastructure.