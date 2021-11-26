© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on 'Big Game'

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST
aerial view of the The Big House, Michigan Stadium on a sunny day
Alex Mertz
/
Unsplash
The Ohio State University Buckeyes play the University of Michigan Wolverines Saturday at noon at The Big House.

Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats on the line in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan ahead of Saturday's game between their flagship universities.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made sweets on the big rivalry game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan.

They include Schmidt's cream puffs, Graeter's black raspberry chip ice cream and chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has bet a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.

WKAR NewsUniversity of MichiganGovernor Gretchen Whitmer
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
