WKAR News

Strict quarantine measures allow Lansing shelter to accept new clients

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published November 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST
Brick building showcasing the outside of City Mission of Lansing. A Cross hangs from the building with the words: "Jesus Saves".
Courtesy, City Rescue Mission of Lansing
City Rescue Mission of Lansing is now accepting new clients after a string of COVID-19 cases in October prompted a strict quarantine.

A Lansing homeless service provider is once again accepting new clients after experiencing a recent coronavirus outbreak.

City Rescue Mission of Lansing operates two shelters in the city.

In mid-October, the agency stopped taking in new clients after it identified seven cases of COVID-19 at its site on south Cedar Street.

The shelter imposed a strict quarantine, and now executive director Mark Criss says its intake numbers are back up.

“Our numbers went from a handful to dozens and then eventually back down to just a handful,” Criss said. “So, we’re pleased that it didn’t continue to exponentially grow.”

City Rescue Mission of Lansing serves clients in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties. Criss says they help more than 200 people each night.

That includes a small percentage of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness who are dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.

