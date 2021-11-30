© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST
scott-rodgerson-ffH_GkINfyY-unsplash.jpg
Scott Rodgerson
/
Unsplash
Sirens activated on a police cruiser

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a handgun.

They didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or victims.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE