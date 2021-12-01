© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Whitmer seeks $300 million for COVID-19 testing at schools

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is asking lawmakers to quickly allocate $300 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to support COVID-19 testing at schools amid a fourth surge of infections in Michigan.

The money was included in the relief law approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in March.

It is set to expire next summer and is part of a $2.5 billion supplemental spending request that state budget director Christopher Harkins sent to the Republican chairmen of legislative appropriations committees on Nov. 19.

The GOP-led Legislature returned to session Tuesday after a two-week break.

