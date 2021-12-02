© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Democratic lawmakers introduce abortion-rights legislation

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published December 2, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST
Capitol.jpg
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

A group of Democratic state Senators has introduced a bill package to ensure abortion rights should the U-S Supreme Court strike down Roe vs. Wade.

Among other things, the package would repeal existing state bans on abortion that would take effect if the Roe decision falls in a current Supreme Court case.

State Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) says this is something everyone should pay attention to.

“Chipping away at reproductive health care and rights and reproductive justice is something that can affect every single person, every single household, every single family,” she said.

Demonstrators briefly interrupted House session Wednesday to encourage lawmakers to protect abortion rights in the state.

But Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) says he’d rather see anti-abortion laws remain.

“Michigan has terrific laws already in place. They’ve been superseded by the former Supreme Court ruling. And if that is reversed then Michigan stands very well positioned,” Shirkey said.

The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi abortion law directly challenging Roe. The conservative makeup of the court has many observers watching to see if the landmark 1973 decision will hold.

WKAR News
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE