WKAR News

3rd military medical team sent to Michigan amid COVID surge

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST
Nurse wearing face mask, face shield, protective suit and gloves administers a COVID-19 test to a man. Another caregiver wearing personal protective equipment stands in the background.
SPC. MIGUEL PENA / MEDIA.DEFENSE.GOV
A third 22-member medical team from the U.S. military is being deployed to Michigan, where hospitals are grappling with record-high numbers of COVID-19 patients amid the state’s fourth surge of infections.

The nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists will assist Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw starting Dec. 12.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls it “much-needed relief.” Two other 22-member teams began treating patients in Grand Rapids and Dearborn this week.

More than 4,500 people, most of them unvaccinated, were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

The 4,269 adults with confirmed infection surpassed the previous pandemic high that was reported two days earlier.

Associated Press
