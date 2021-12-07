© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

District declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST
AG_Dana_Nessel_thumbnail_642203_7.jpg
Courtesy
/
Michigan Department of Attorney General

Michigan’s attorney general says her office won’t be the agency to conduct a planned third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has said a third party will investigate. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had offered that her office could conduct the investigation, but she said in statement late Monday that the district declined her offer.

Nessel has said, however, that she could still investigate. The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes in the Nov. 30 attack.

His parents face involuntary manslaughter charges.

WKAR News
Associated Press
