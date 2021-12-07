© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST
gavel
Public Domain
/

The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly school shooting has left open the possibility that school officials could also face charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday on ABC's “Good Morning America" that the investigation into Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School will determine whether school officials will face charges.

She noted that three hours before 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire, killing four students and wounding six others and a teacher, he was sent back to class after his parents and school counselors met about a drawing a teacher found on his desk showing a bullet and the words “blood everywhere.”

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE