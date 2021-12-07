Report: Electric vehicle adoption faces major speed bump in Greater Lansing

Automakers are investing billions of dollars in electric vehicles, but the technology faces a major speed bump in Greater Lansing: Many residents don't live near charging stations.

Only 8% of people in the Lansing Metropolitan Statistical Area live within a 10-minute round trip of a publicly accessible DC Fast charger, the fastest type of charging station.

In contrast, 76% of area residents live within that distance of a gas station with a convenience store.

That's according to a recent analysis from the Anderson Economic Group using data from the U.S. Department of Energy and Plugshare.com.

Patrick Anderson, CEO of the Anderson Economic Group, drives an electric vehicle. But he says charging can be time-consuming, especially for Michiganders without private chargers at their homes.

"Right now, EVs primarily are going to affluent households, many of whom have their own garage, many of whom are buying a third or fourth car," Anderson said. "We can't count on that for the future.”

Charging capacity needs to scale up — and fast, Anderson said.

"This is affecting all of us in Michigan because our automakers are all in on this transition," he said. "The government's all in on this transition. And the infrastructure is not there yet.”

A federal infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden last month includes $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure nationwide.