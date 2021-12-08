Michigan attorney general will review Oxford school shooting

Michigan’s attorney general says her office will review events that occurred before the mass shooting that left four students dead at Oxford High School, despite the district’s rejection of her offer to be a third-party investigator.

Dana Nessel said Tuesday that “what we can’t do is nothing.”

She says she doesn’t want to point fingers at the district but that a probe will identify the best practices and policies to prevent further school violence. Superintendent Tim Throne has said the district has asked an independent security consultant to review all district safety practices and procedures.