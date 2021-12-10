Consumers Energy seeks approval of long-term plan, but activists say it's still too heavy on fossil fuels

One of Michigan's largest utilities is seeking approval from state regulators of a long-term energy proposal, but activists say the 20-year plan is still too heavy on fossil fuels.

Consumers Energy promises to retire its five remaining coal-fired plants by 2025, about 15 years earlier than previously forecast, as part of the utility's latest Integrated Resource Plan. It's a move that will result in a 60% reduction in carbon emissions within four years, according to the utility.

Gas-powered plants will replace much of that energy — an expansion that's drawing some concern.

Compared to coal, natural gas produces just over half as much carbon emissions, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But, as environmentalists point out, methane gas is still a fossil fuel and a contributor to global warming.

The progressive group Engage Michigan called a press conference Thursday, urging Consumers to step away from natural gas while investing more quickly and more heavily in renewables. And Consumers should commission a study of the adverse health impact of pollutants, Engage Michigan says.

“One important thing we can do to save ourselves is to demand regulators move energy companies that they regulate, to switch to solar and wind and to do it with a speed that shows they know we're in a crisis," said Kim Johnson, an Engage Michigan spokesman.

But Consumers spokesman Brian Wheeler called the plan ambitious, noting that the company plans to add more than 8,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2040.

"So we would say that actions matter more than talking points and news releases," Wheeler said. "And this plan will make us a national clean energy leader."

Michigan's Public Service Commission could approve Consumers' plan by late June, said Matt Helms, a commission spokesman.

Currently, 36% of Consumers' energy portfolio comes from natural gas compared to 22% from coal and 11% from renewables, according to the utility. The company says it's aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The investor-owned utility has more than 6 million gas and electric customers throughout lower Michigan.