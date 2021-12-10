Jackson County commissioners set to fill vacancy; Here's who applied
Jackson County commissioners are deciding between at least six candidates as they prepare to fill a vacant seat representing the east side of the city of Jackson.
Democrat Daniel Mahoney vacated the spot when he assumed office as Jackson city mayor Dec. 1.
The county's General Services Committee will interview candidates 10 a.m. Monday before the full board of commissioners appoints a replacement Dec. 21.
Phil Duckman, chair of the general services committee, says he's looking for someone with a commitment to public service.
"It pays about $1,000 a month and you'll spend that much money running a campaign on postage and printing," Duckman said. "Nobody’s in it for the money. It's got to feel like a call to duty.”
Mahoney had only about a year left in county office and Duckman hopes the replacement will be willing to run again for the commission in 2022.
"It takes a couple years to learn the position really," Duckman said.
Commissioners earn $13,004 annually.
The following candidates applied by mid-day Friday, according to applications provided by the county controller:
- Thaddeus Williams, co-owner of Stop 1 Insurance Agency
- Kenneth Price, retired photographer
- Dena Morgan, director at Dungytreei Heritage Foundation food pantry
- Jeromy Alexander, skydive instructor and videographer at Skydive Tecumseh; Alexander served on the Jackson City Council until his term expired Dec. 1 following his unsuccessful run against Mahoney for mayor in November
- Tashia Carter, community project coordinator at Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aaron Pigglot, regional manager at JBI Securities
Theron Hester applied but later removed his name from consideration.